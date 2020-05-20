Many local business owners in the area let out a big sigh of relief as the first phase for reopening Virginia set forth by Gov. Ralph Northam was put into action May 15.
Included in phase one of reopening Virginia are restaurants and beverage businesses with outside seating, which can now open at 50 percent capacity while maintaining social distancing.
One of the local businesses that this new protocol benefits is Chaos Mountain Brewing, a brewery located on 3135 Dillons Mill Road in Callaway, Virginia.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
