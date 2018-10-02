Tourism revenue goes up in 2017

The impact of domestic travel on the local economy increased in 2017, according to numbers released by the state tourism commission, although narrowing the data down specifically to Smith Mountain Lake isn’t so easy.

A recent study to estimate domestic travelers’ spending was released in September by the research department of the U.S. Travel Association. In addition to travel expenditures, the study also estimates employment, payroll income, state and local tax revenue generated by the expenditures of domestic tourism.

According to the study, Bedford County reported $110,385,261 in travel expenditures in 2017, an increase of 4 percent from 2016. For Franklin County, travel expenditures accounted for $108,909,282, a 1-percent increase from the previous year.

Travel expenditures represent the direct spending by domestic tourists, including food, accommodations, auto and public transportation, incidental purchases, entertainment and recreation, and travel-generated tax receipts.

The study estimated that travel-related payroll in Bedford County was $23,711,424, also an increase of 4 percent. Franklin County’s travel-related payroll was estimated at $24,703,742.

Though the numbers showed a slight increase, it should be noted that no specific estimates were available for Smith Mountain Lake proper.

Vicki Gardner, executive director of the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce, said nailing down specific numbers for the lake region has always been difficult, due to the fact that Smith Mountain Lake borders three Southwest Virginia counties.

“It’s 500 miles of shoreline, (and) it covers 3 counties,” Gardner said. “It’s hard to define.”

In addition, determining exactly what is considered part of the SML region can be subjective.

“When you count the rooftops (within walking range of the lake), you get 21,000,” she said. “But if you include the bridge between Franklin and Bedford counties, you get 5,000 more.”

On top of that, with the lake only being roughly 50 years old, there is also the possibility that some visitors may come for such outdoor recreation activities as hunting, but aren’t necessarily concerned with the lake. Nor is the economic data of the region limited to the summer months.

In a report generated by the chamber from 2015-17, the highest-traffic month of those sampled was July, but the second highest was November.

“There’s a million reasons for coming here, and they are not month-related,” Gardner said. “Some people want to be in the water, some people could care less about the water.”

Still, Gardner said, the chamber has pinpointed some areas from which many tourists from outside the region visit.

“You can almost flip a coin between Northern Virginia and the (North Carolina) Triad region.” she said. “That’s where we believe they’re coming from.”

According to the chamber report, roughly 61 percent of visitors sampled between 2015 and 2017 traveling more than 50 miles came to visit relatives, and 28 percent visited for outdoor recreation purposes. Of the 74 parties sampled, the median spending amount was $341.

On the state level, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced last month that Virginia’s tourism revenues reached $25 billion in 2017, a 4.4 percent increase over 2016. In 2017, tourism in Virginia supported 232,000 jobs — an increase of 1.1 percent compared to 2016, according to the state tourism commission. The tourism industry also provided $1.73 billion in state and local revenue, an increase of 2.8 percent compared to 2016. The travel industry is the fifth largest employer in Virginia.

Domestic travel-supported employees in Virginia earned nearly $5.9 billion in payroll income during 2017, representing a 4.8 percent increase from 2016.

“Virginia’s tourism industry is an important diversifier for our economy as it continues to grow and flourish in multiple regions of our Commonwealth,” Northam said in a statement.

One of the area’s biggest tourist draws, the 30th Annual Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival, was held last weekend. Though turnout was expected to be strong, no numbers were available by press time Tuesday. Gardner expected to have data available later this week.