Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission is offering another summer Vessel Pump Out Program in partnership with the Virginia Department of Health and the Smith Mountain Lake Association.
Although the program was initially delayed by the COVID 19 pandemic, it started back Saturday and is now scheduled to operate each weekend through Saturday, Sept. 12, in addition to Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7.
The pump out truck will visit area marinas where services have been requested. Boat owners desiring to request a pump out should either call the TLAC office at (540) 721-4400, Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. to make a reservation, or send an email to pumpout@sml.us.com.
The Smith Mountain Lake is a No Discharge Zone. It is illegal to discharge untreated sewage from vessels or boats in all Virginia waters. It is also illegal to discharge any treated waste from vessels equipped with Marine Sanitation Devices (MSDs). U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) regulations require all vessels to disable the MSD discharge capability while operating in waters designated as a No Discharge Zone.
Additional general information regarding the program that may be found on TLAC’s website, sml.us.com.
