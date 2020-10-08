The Smith Mountain Lake Rotary Club hasn’t been able to hold any events since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March. This past weekend, they were finally able to host an event for the first time in almost seven months, holding the 2020 Lobster Fest at Hot Shots.
The event started at 5 p.m. Saturday and was a huge success, as tickets were sold out and more than 300 lobsters were served along with other side dishes such as corn, potatoes and mushrooms. For first-year President Charlene Jones, this event was much needed.
“Everybody was so happy to be out,” she said, mentioning both the Rotary Club and all who bought tickets.
Not only was the event much needed, but Jones said in March when the pandemic hit that the club was “apprehensive” because of businesses shutting down and events being canceled. A well-known event that the Rotary Club does is “Night at the Races,” but that event was canceled due to COVID-19.
Fortunately, restrictions have eased up to where events like this can take place as long as there is social distancing, which the Rotary Club made sure was happening since the Lobster Fest was held outdoors where Hot Shots hosts live music sessions.
“People wanted to get out and be with their friends, and this was an opportunity for them to come out, socialize, enjoy the delicious lobster and still be safe,” Jones said.
People who purchased a meal ticket could also take their meals to go.
This was the third year that the SML Rotary Club held the event. It’s not hard to understand why the Rotary Club sold out of tickets, considering all the lobsters were ordered from Maine, which is widely considered to have the best lobsters in the United States.
Not only was it the third event, but it was the most successful one so far, according to Jones. The first two events sold roughly 200 meal tickets each, but the third one smashed those numbers by more than 100. Jones said they had to cutoff selling tickets because they needed to be able to know how many lobsters they needed to order from Maine and then have the time to be able to prepare the food. The money made will be distributed to multiple charities, according to Jones.
Jones gave a shoutout to the SML community for supporting the Lobster Fest and said their next event will be at Hot Shots for the Christmas tree sales, which will have both big and small trees. It will be a first-come, first-serve sale.
The SML Rotary Club is one of 34,000 Rotary Clubs worldwide and is a service organization with the stated purpose to bring together businesses and professional leaders in order to provide humanity service to advance goodwill and peace around the world.
