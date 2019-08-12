Tragedy struck at the barn at Spring Valley Farm (SVF) on Friday between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. when a sudden, fierce storm hit and a tornado took the roof off of the barn.
According to SVF Owner Chad Simmons, the roof was thrown into the pasture, killing one horse and injuring two others. The two horses that were injured however, are reluctantly going pull through.
Simmons also said that SVF employees Cassidy Esterline and Joanne Wardell, were very courageous in their effort to release the rest of the horses and get all of the visitors who are at the farm at the time of the incident, to safety.
In a statement on social media, SVF stated "They risked their lives as the barn was being pulled apart at the seams to grab children and release horses from their ties with lumber splintering into pieces around them. We have a team of absolute HEROES and their hearts are huge. Their bravery and courage and sense of self-sacrifice absolutely astounds and amazes us daily: but yesterday, they were soldiers in battle and their selfless actions saved lives."
