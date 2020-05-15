On May 5, ShopEvident, located in Glade Hill, donated 900 N95 masks to first responders in the county. Masks were divided between Franklin County Department of Public Safety, Rocky Mount Police Department and the Office of the Sheriff. “We thank the Grimm family and the staff of Evident for this amazing donation,” Sheriff Bill Overton said. “Our first responders are on the front lines daily, and this gift will continue efforts to keep them safe.” Shown from left are Rocky Mount Patrolman Howard Ziegler, Franklin County Public Safety members Sarah Pruitt and Michael Price, and Deputy Adam Whorley.
