Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House opened in May of 2019, and it has been a big hit in the community.
Owned by Kevin and Sara Gray, the restaurant is known for their many coffee drink choices and glazed filled croissants, but they also feature a wide variety of choices, from sandwiches, salads, bagels and others. Pastries made at SML Coffee House, including gluten-free and keto deserts, are handmade.
SML Coffee Shop has also teamed up with Lexington Coffee Roasters to supply their fresh-roasted coffee beans, Homestead Creamery for their milks and ice cream, and Boar’s Head for their deli meats and cheese.
SML Coffee House has done so well in the short time that it has been opened that the Grays have expanded their main restaurant to hold more people and have added a new location within Eastlake Community Church.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the e-edition version.
