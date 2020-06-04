The Franklin County Board of Supervisors have approved new changes to short-term rentals.
They were approved on Tuesday, May 19, by a unanimous vote of 6-0 with one board member absent.
One of the new changes will require short-term rentals to post the total number of tenants that are staying in the home and will be limited to two adults per bedroom, according to reports. For short-term rentals, a person over the age of 3 is identified as an adult.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
