The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ronald Ray Allen III, 29, of Bedford late Monday night in connection to a theft at Moneta Farm and Home Center.
On Friday, the sheriff’s office received information from the business that a Stihl String Trimmer had been stolen.
Throughout the weekend and into Monday, Bedford County Sheriff’s Office investigators received tips on this case.
Late Monday night, they were able to identify and make an arrest.
Allen was charged with one count of petit larceny in this incident. Further charges could be pending in other cases.
