The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a telephone scam.
The scammer calls citizens identifying himself as a Bedford County Sheriff’s deputy. The caller then advises the citizen that the sheriff’s office has a warrant for their arrest.
The scammer tells the citizen to go to their bank, keeping the citizen on the phone the entire time, and get cash. The scammer also tells the citizen the money will be used as their bond money.
On one occasion, a citizen actually went to the bank to get the money, and the bank advised the citizen they were being scammed.
The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office advises that under no circumstance will a law enforcement officer call a person and require them to give them money.
