The Bedford Regional Water Authority (BRWA) in its Oct. 15 regular meeting, approved for the director of finance to execute an agreement with Davenport & Company LLC.
According to a document provided by the authority, the finance committee in its Sept. 12 meeting requested a list with potential debt service projects that totaled to approximately $23 million. This list will be used by Davenport during the course of their financial study of the authority.
The financial study will allow Davenport to provide a report that shows how the authority can creatively fund a future project. The committee discussed the revised scope of the project, which should include the debt capacity that the authority can manage for future projects.
-For more information, see the Oct. 23 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.