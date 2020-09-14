On Oct. 1 from 3 to 7 p.m., the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce will host its Annual Business Expo at the Forest Fire Department located at 1645 Thomas Jefferson Road, Forest.
There will be more than 30 booths representing various businesses.
The public is invited to join for a day full of excitement and networking with several food vendors and to celebrate “Back to Business and Local Heroes!”
The Business After Hours portion will begin at 5 p.m. and is open to the public to attend for a $5 entry fee.
At 6:30 p.m., there will be a drawing for a week’s vacation for a cabin get-away with a hot tub, a $250 cash prize drawing and a jewelry item provided by Arthur’s Jewelers. Participants must be present to win and must register on site for the cash prize drawing and jewelry. Raffle tickets for a chance to win the cabin raffle may be bought at www.bedfordareachamber.com.
Contact Dena Amos for more information at (540) 586-9401, ext. 0, Bacc@baccva.org or www.bedfordareachamber.com.
