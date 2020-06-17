An overturned oil tanker truck has closed Route 40 East between Ray Mill Road and Crown Road. Traffic is being diverted onto Rockford School Road.
The incident with the Foster Fuel Tractor Trailer reportedly occurred at 10:42 a.m. this morning.
Gretna Fire and Rescue and Blairs Fire and Rescue as well as the State Police are on the scene, where some fuel has leaked from the tanker, according to Public Safety Director Chris Slemp.
A Hazmat team has been deployed to dam up creeks in the surrounding areas to prevent the spread of the spilled oil.
The trucking company has called a private contractor, which will drain the fuel tanks and clean up the oil spill, Slemp said.
The driver of the truck was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. No other vehicles were involved.
How long the road will be closed is unknown, but Slemp said the closure could last for at least 2 to 3 hours.
