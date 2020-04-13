Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday, April 2, that Virginia has received a Major Disaster Declaration to aid in the Commonwealth’s response to the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
Northam requested this federal disaster assistance on Monday, March 30.
A Major Disaster Declaration designation provides federal public assistance for all areas in the Commonwealth of Virginia affected by COVID-19 at a federal cost share of 75 percent. This allows state agencies, local governments and certain nonprofit organizations to purchase additional supplies and receive reimbursements for COVID-19 related costs under its Public Assistance program.
In addition, the Major Disaster Declaration authorizes federal agencies to provide direct emergency assistance to Virginia.
“We thank the federal government for moving quickly to approve Virginia’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration,” said Governor Northam. “This critical funding will support our ongoing, statewide efforts to fight this virus in our Commonwealth and keep Virginians safe.”
On Friday, March 27, the Commonwealth received authorization for Title 32 funding to support the Virginia National Guard. Northam has taken several additional actions to protect the health and safety of all Virginians amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including issuing a statewide Stay at Home order, closing all K-12 schools in Virginia through the remainder of the academic year, and mandating strict social distancing guidelines.
For additional resources and information about Virginia’s COVID-19 response, visit virginia.gov/coronavirus.
