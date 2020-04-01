A high-profile murder case in Franklin County has been postponed and moved to another date.
Michael Brown, 22, was supposed to have his preliminary court hearing on March 19, but due to concern of COVID-19, the hearing was moved to June 24.
A marine, Brown was accused of murdering Rodney Brown, 54, back in November.
Rodney Brown was the boyfriend of Michael Brown’s mother, Vanessa Hanson.
After the murder, Michael Brown the led police on a manhunt that lasted 18 days before he was arrested.
He was found hiding in the attic of Rodney Brown’s home on Woodthrush Cir. in Hardy when he was arrested after law enforcement searched the house and found him crawling out of the attic.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.