A rare opportunity to be tested for COVID-19 without a doctor’s prescription was scheduled to take place in Franklin County on Tuesday, June 30, during a free drive-through clinic at Pigg River Community Center (2410 S Main St., Rocky Mount).
Offered jointly by the West Piedmont Heath District (WPHD), Bernard Healthcare Center and Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, the event was open to all Franklin County residents over the age of 18 on a first-come, first-served basis.
“While free drive-through testing has been available in other parts of the district, Franklin County has not had a testing event,” said Penny Hall, chief operations officer for the district. “Several community organizations and members of the faith community contacted us requesting testing,” she said.
The clinic was scheduled June 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment was needed. Participants drove onto the site in their cars, provided basic information about themselves, and had a nasal swab taken by a qualified medical professional. The state laboratory will analyze the tests and provide results within a few days.
“We chose a location that would be convenient to underserved communities,” Hall said. “Transportation is always a problem in a rural community, but the Pigg River site is centrally located, easy to access and laid out in a way that should eliminate traffic issues,” she noted.
Carilion teams also were on-site to assist with staffing the event, providing medical and clerical personnel.
“This project goes hand-in-hand with our mission of improving the health of the communities that we serve,” said Carl Cline, vice president of Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital. “We are very excited to have the opportunity to participate and look forward to working with our partners.”
Community collaboration made this event possible. The Virginia Department of Health provided the test kits and laboratory analysis, the hospital and Bernard Healthcare Clinic provided personnel, True Vine Baptist Church provided food for volunteers, and Pigg River Community Center provided the location.
“It’s great to see neighbors coming together to help neighbors,” said Hall. “COVID-19 requires that we work together to keep each other safe. This event is an excellent example of community support and resilience.”
Other testing options remain available if individuals were not able to attend the one-day event.
Ellen Holland of the Bernard Healthcare Center said that their team has enough testing supplies and personnel to conduct testing later on by appointment only.
Hand washing, social distancing and masking remain crucial in the fight against COVID-19. Health experts urge residents to stay vigilant in order to keep themselves and their neighbors safe.
