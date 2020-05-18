A woman from Eden, North Carolina, was apprehended Sunday by Virginia State Police in Rocky Mount after a pursuit from North Carolina following a shooting incident.
At around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, the Virginia State Police was informed of a vehicle chase that was entering Virginia traveling on Route 220. The vehicle being pursued was a 2015 Jeep Patriot, which involved a person that had reportedly fired a weapon into a building.
North Carolina Police called off the chase after losing sight of the vehicle in Henry County, but a Virginia State Trooper located the vehicle near Martinsville on Route 220 and pursued it going north.
During the chase, the Jeep Patriot reached 100 miles per hour before it was stopped at the intersection of Route 220 and Route 40 in Rocky Mount thanks to a tire deflation device.
Heather Marie Ward, 25, of Eden, was taken into custody without incident. She was charged with Felony Elude and Reckless Driving.
With the help of a Virginia State Police K-9, troopers recovered a firearm that was allegedly thrown from the vehicle during the chase in Henry County. Police suspect that the firearm was used in the shooting that happened in North Carolina.
Charges are still pending in North Carolina.
