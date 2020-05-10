A Bedford man barricaded himself in a residence today on Lilac Road in the Moneta area, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.
Early morning today, Bedford County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call for a domestic disturbance at the residence.
Deputies attempted to take James Roy Fulk, 34, of Bedford into custody, at which time Fulk barricaded himself in the residence.
After a multi-hour standoff, Fulk exited the residence and was taken into custody without further incident.
Fulk is charged with one count of obstruction of justice and one count of domestic assault.
Fulk is currently being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.
