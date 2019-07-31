Sunday was a busy time for lake-area emergency responders following a pair of incidents on land and water.
According to Chief Todd Ohlerich of Smith Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire/Rescue, fire boats were called to the area of channel marker R39 around 5 p.m. Sunday in reference to a personal watercraft accident.
Ohlerich said a woman accidentally hit the throttle on her personal watercraft and hit a dock. The woman was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial hospital with a leg injury, he said.
-For more information, see the July 31 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.