On Tuesday, July 21, The Franklin County Board of Supervisors, Blue Ridge Towers, and Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) have come to an agreement and signed the contract that approves the $4.6 million broadband project in Franklin County.
Funding for the project was made possible by a $2.4 million donation from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) and a private investment by Blue Ridge Towers and Shentel.
FCBOS Chairman, Leland Mitchell, says that broadband is expected to be available to over 20,000 Franklin County residents.
Find out more in the upcoming edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.