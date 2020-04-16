After heavy rain this past Sunday and Monday, Smith Mountain Lake water level was expected to increase past it's full amount at 795 feet by two feet, according to reports.
Smith Mountain Project's Facebook page posted on Tuesday morning that they expected the lake to be back to their normal levels by Wednesday morning.
According to aep.com, Smith Mountain Lake water level can hold 795 feet.
For the forebay actual and tailwater numbers, the numbers for Smith Mountain Lake currently are 794.61 and 605.98 feet respectively.
According to aep.com, "the forebay and tailwater numbers show the feet above sea level of the water levels immediately upstream and downstream from our plants," and the "tailwater flow is the hourly average of the river flow just downstream of the plants, measured in cubic feet per second."
