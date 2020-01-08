All the state parks in Virginia offered First Day Hikes on Jan. 1, which were free to the public with no parking fees. About 140 hikers, along with some well-behaved leashed dogs showed up at Smith Mountain Lake State Park.
The purpose was to encourage everyone to start the new year off in a healthy way by walking off a few of those holiday calories and explore the park trails.
-For more information, see the Jan. 8 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
