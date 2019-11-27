According to reports, the U.S. Marshals Service has confirmed that Michael Alexander Brown, who was wanted in Franklin County with a charge of second degree murder and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, has been arrested.
The Franklin County Sheriffs Office confirmed in a press conference at the Franklin Center in Rocky Mount on Wednesday morning, that Brown had been located and arrested without incident around 8 a.m. at his mother's house.
"This has been an intense manhunt after the past 18 days cover three states and multiple surrounding jurisdictions," Franklin County Sheriff Bill Overton said. "I am thankful this situation has come to a successful closure without any injuries to the public or law enforcement personnel."
On Nov. 9 just before noon, Rodney Brown was shot and killed at his residence on Woodthrush Cir. in Hardy. The suspect was Michael Brown, who is the son of Rodney Brown’s live-in girlfriend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.