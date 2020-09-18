Capps Home Building Center and a group of supporting sponsors have joined together to issue a $100,000 challenge to the Smith Mountain Lake community. Lake Christian Ministries, The Agape Center and SML Good Neighbors will share the proceeds of this effort, which runs from October 12 through October 17. The Capps & Community Challenge will offer a $1 for $1 match for donations up to $100,000 made through this online giving week.
“The team at Capps Home Building Center created the fundraiser as a way of giving back to the community that has supported our business for more than 40 years,” said Ryan Cappellari, Capps’ chief operating officer. Capps donated a significant portion of the $100,000 and generous area businesses and donors provided the remainder. If the community matches this amount, the three charities will split $200,000 in proceeds.
“Current events have impacted our community in ways that we could never have imagined: joblessness, homelessness, hunger and poverty,” said Capps President Bruce Shelton. “We are calling on our community to lend their financial support for the non-profits addressing the most urgent needs of our area.” The Agape Center and Lake Christian Ministries provide food, financial assistance, and job assistance, while SML Good Neighbors supports local students with summer and after-school education and food assistance.
The weeklong collaborative effort among challenge sponsors, the three charities and the community will raise funds to replace the charities’ annual fundraising events cancelled due to the pandemic. Lake Christian Ministries, for example, cancelled the September 2020 SML Walk to End Poverty, which last year generated $50,000 to support services to those in need.
"The Agape Center is so blessed to be a part of the Capps & Community Charity Challenge - three charities working together to help local families in need. Our clients are overwhelmed during this difficult time, and we are grateful that the community is stepping up to collectively help us meet those needs," said Sue Lipscomb, Agape Center executive director.
“During these difficult times, we all need each other more than ever. Working together with Lake Christian Ministries and The Agape Center on this event, as well as having the support from Capps and other sponsors, is a testament of the resilience of our community,” said Lisa Lietz, executive director, SML Good Neighbors.
"It is wonderful to have all three charities working together to raise funds collaboratively to address the needs of local families who are struggling with the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic,’” said Jane Winters, executive director, Lake Christian Ministries. “So many people have asked how they can help. The best thing you can do is to give during the week of October 12 – 17, so your donation can be doubled. We need your help to meet this challenge."
To make a donation during the week of October 12 through 17, go to smlcharitychallenge.org and follow the simple instructions on the website. The website will go live on October 12. There also will be a Donor Hospitality event on Wednesday, October 14, from 11 am to 1 pm in front of Capps garden center, with volunteers on site to assist with online donations. Doughnuts, coffee and bottled water, supplied by CJ’s Coffee and Sandwich Shop, will be available to donors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.