SML Wine Festival designs released

The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce released designs Thursday for the commemorative wine glasses and T-shirts for the 31st Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival, which will take place Sept. 28-29 at Crazy Horse Marina.
“The committee decided it was time to freshen up the look of the wine glass that’s provided free with each taster ticket,” said Interim Executive Director Cheryl Ward. “The new design reflects the branding message the Chamber adopted this year with the words ‘Filled with wine and water views.’”
Ward also said, for the first time, nontasters will receive a free Smith Mountain Lake water bottle with their tickets.
“The water bottles were graciously donated by Savvy Promos,” Ward said. “They’re a fun token for those who are underage or attend the festival to enjoy the music, dancing, food and crafters but don’t necessarily want to taste wine. It’s also an incentive for attendees to choose a designated driver.”
This year’s T-shirts, which are $15 and can be purchased at the festival, will feature a small logo on the front and original artwork by local artist Lisa Floyd on the back. Floyd created a popular folk art map of Smith Mountain Lake, as well as a mural to help promote the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s ‘50 Years of Love’ celebration this summer.
-For more information, see the September 4 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
