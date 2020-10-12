The Franklin County Treasurer, Susan Wray, has announced that her office will be closed to the public the remainder of this week in an effort to protect employees and citizens from the community spread of COVID-19. Citizens can pay taxes online at https://franklinvatax.com/taxSearch, over the phone by calling 1-888-272-9829 or in-person using the designated drop box at the Treasurer’s Office located in the Franklin County Government Center. Citizens can also conduct other business with the Treasurer’s Office this week through their website at https://www.franklincountyva.gov/492/Treasureror by calling 540-483-3078. The Treasurer expects the office to be re-opened on Monday, October 19, 2020 to resume normal business operations.
The Franklin County Government Center will remain open for in-person absentee voting at the Registrar’s Office and other County services. However, Franklin County expresses it is vitally important for area residents and visitors to continue to adhere to wearing facial coverings or masks in public areas, exercise social distancing, and practice good hand hygiene. Such measures are critical in an effort for not only one’s personal health, but also for the health of the County’s hospital, nursing home, first responders and other medical care workers during the ongoing pandemic. The County urges everyone to take the necessary precautions and help keep the medical community safe at this time.
Residents are urged to practice healthy disease prevention practices including:
• Wearing a mask or face covering
• Exercising Social Distancing of at least 6 feet
• Washing hands often with soap (preferably 20 or more second duration)
• Avoiding touching your face with unwashed hands
• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick
• Staying home if you are sick
• Avoiding large groups of persons
• Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces
The County is committed to providing a safe environment for our employees and our citizens while simultaneously providing quality services. Franklin County reminds citizens to utilize phone, online, curbside, and email interaction with County departments when possible. County staff are readily available to provide assistance with service needs.
Online service information can be found on the Franklin County Website – www.franklincountyva.gov or by calling or emailing County Departments directly.
