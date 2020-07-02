(The following article is featured in the latest issue of Lake Life Magazine available for free.)
“I’ve found that no matter what life throws at me, music softens the blow.” That infamous quote was said by author Bryce W. Anderson and can also be found on musician Jon Weems’ website.
Weems, who is a resident of Hardy, said he has been playing music for as long as he can remember. His first instrument he learned to play was piano, and his first memory of it was climbing on the piano bench as a toddler and playing little melodies by tapping on the keyboard. His older sister played piano as well, and she taught him some songs to play with her. Weems said those moments were so much fun for him.
That’s when music started to grow even more on Weems. Some instruments he played during his time in school included trumpet in the junior high and high school band, baritone and trumpet in symphonic band, guitar and bass in stage band, and the snare drum in marching band.
“I found the guitar to be my favorite,” said Weems, who at the time was getting ready to write music.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.