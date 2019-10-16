Pottery, stained glass and oil paintings will be among the artistic works on display and available for purchase during the fifth annual Franklin County Artisan Studio & Harvest Tour.
“There’s a wide variety of artwork; there’s a wide variety of talent,” said the tour’s organizer Carol Yopp.
Unlike previous years, during which the public could tour the studios of participating artists, the work of 20 artists and artisans will be on display this Saturday and Sunday in two Rocky Mount locations: the Essig Recreation Center and Carter’s Fine Jewelers.
Yopp said several artists in the past have lacked studio space and would participate in the Artisan Studio & Harvest Tour by having their work shown in the studios of other participating artists.
Last year, Yopp rented the Rocky Mount Train Depot to provide space to 10 artists and artisans who lacked studios. The new venue worked out really well, she said, but there were about 300 to 400 people who visited the depot and fewer people visited the studios on the tour.
