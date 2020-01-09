The 18th Annual Winter Lecture Series at SML State Park begins Jan. 12. Shearer Rumsey put together the following program for the 2020 Winter Lecture Series:
• Jan. 12 - “Memory in Bone: The unexpected and illuminating biology of antlers,” Dr. Jason Davis, Radford University
• Feb. 9 - “Living with Black Bears: Biology, behavior, and avoiding conflicts with black bears,” Dan Lovelace, District Wildlife Biologist, DGIF
• March 8 - “The Wild World of People and Nature,” David and Cate Kuhn of the World Wildlife Fund
• April 5 - Hunter’s Raid: How the D—N Yankees Burned the Shenandoah from the Potomac to the James,” Beatrice Iceman, First Person Interpreter
Location: Discovery Center, Smith Mountain Lake State Park
Times: 3-4 p.m. Sundays
Ticket prices: Single ticket $8; season ticket $22; FSMLSP members $20; two season tickets $35.
Parking fee is included, and all tickets are paid at the door. The lecture series is sponsored by the Friends of Smith Mountain Lake State Park.
-For more information, see the Jan. 8 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
