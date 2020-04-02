During a press conference on Monday, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, accompanied by other local government officials, announced the opening of the Bedford County Call Center.
The mission of this center is to help Bedford County residents feel as safe as possible, while connecting them with resources that may address their needs.
The Bedford County Call Center is set up to address non-emergency questions, while allowing emergency dispatchers to focus specifically on emergency calls.
All emergencies should still dial 9-1-1.
To reach the call center, residents may call 540-587-0720 or email
COVID19-BedfordHelp@BedfordCountyVA.Gov
Phones will be answered Monday - Friday between 9am and 5pm. A voicemail has been set up for calls that come in outside of those staffed hours.
Local Information Resources:
For the latest updates on how COVID-19 is effecting our area, please visit https://www.bedfordcountyva.gov/about-bedford/covid-19
National and State Resources:
Citizens are also encouraged to visit the links below for the most current information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.