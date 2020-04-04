The COVID-19 virus continues to spread across the country, with more people getting sick and businesses temporarily shutting down.
Some local businesses have still tried to have their doors open and sanitize their stores hourly to combat the viral infection.
Among the local stores still open as of Monday is The Cottage Gate, owned by Allen and Twila Tolley. However, the fear of the virus being around the area has left many residents taking extreme caution when outside at any store or restaurant.
Having been through past recessions, Allen Tolley mentioned this situation is a whole new animal that they and many others are facing.
