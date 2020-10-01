The Bedford County Board of Supervisors voted by a 6-1 margin at its meeting Monday to dissolve the Broadband Advisory Committee.
The committee was established in 2009 to govern broadband development in Bedford County, but the county wants to do away with it after lack of progress in certain projects, including the wireless broadband tower project with Blue Ridge Towers. The one board member who voted against dissolving the committee was District 1 supervisor Mickey Johnson.
“I think it’s a mistake,” he said. “I think that we’ve got a group of folks that have the specialized backgrounds in broadband that none of us have, and we’re going to be taking that responsibility over.”
Johnson said it’s like a football team, which has offense, defense, special teams and coaching staff. He said if one of them is not doing well, you don’t do away with the whole thing; you replace certain individuals who are not doing their jobs effectively.
“If we got a problem with people on the broadband commission, I would like to see us replace people. I don’t want to see this go away and not have the expertise backing us up on decisions that we make,” Johnson said.
District 6 representative Bob Davis followed Johnson’s comments by saying that their latest project has been very slow moving forward.
“I don’t mean to run these guys (advisory committee) down, but this project is dragging out entirely too long,” he said. “We’re getting harassed and politely called by folks who want to know, ‘When are we going to get our internet?’ and we really don’t have a good answer. I think it’s time we take the bull by the horns.”
Davis said there has not been good communication and that the board needs to take it upon themselves to deal directly with it.
District three representative Charla Bansley said her constituents have been frustrated because their kids can’t do their school work with virtual learning, and said someone on the committee emailed her to tell her that the board needs to take charge.
“We got to do it; we got to get it done,” she said.
Chairman John Sharp, who represents District 4, said that the broadband infrastructure is an important piece for the citizens of Bedford County and said it’s “been frustrating” to say the least.
“I want to see this project come to a completion; I want to see this project finished well,” he said.
