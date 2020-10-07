The 5th District of Virginia is considered to be a toss up this year between candidates Bob Good and Cameron Webb.
Good, the Republican nominee, took to the campaign trail with Daniel Gade, who is running against Mark Warner for U.S. Senate. Both made a stop at Mango’s Bar & Grill last Wednesday for an event hosted by the Proud Patriots of SML at Smith Mountain Lake.
The 5th District hasn’t been turned blue since 2008, when Tom Perriello pulled off a stunning upset over Virgil Goode, which was decided by less than 1,000 votes between the two candidates.
It’s not clear if this year’s race will be that close, but it’s considered to be anyone’s game. With this in mind, Good made sure to put his mark at SML with just over a month left to go before the election, and he also made sure to thank the crowd when he took the stage.
“You could be at a lot of places at the end of a busy Wednesday workday, and you’re out here because you care about the country, because you get it, because you know why this is so important,” Good said, who in the process also thanked Gade and other veterans in attendance for their service. “We owe you a debt that we can never repay.”
Good, who earned his undergraduate degree in finance and graduate degree in leadership at Liberty University, also is well-rounded in the political field. According to Good’s website, he was the supervisor for the Sunburst District on the Campbell County Board of Supervisors for four years. During his time as a board member, Good constantly stood for conservative principles, such as fighting for lower taxes, defending the second amendment, trimming government spending, opposing sanctuary cities, defending pro-life laws, fighting the transgender bathroom mandate and supporting homeschoolers.
Not only has Good been a member of the Campbell County Board of Supervisors, but he also was involved at his alma mater’s athletic department. Good was senior associate athletics director and the executive director for the Flames Club. One of Good’s main responsibilities was being the chief fundraiser for athletics. In that position, he blossomed. Good raised over $18 million from nearly 4,000 donors, according to his website.
Before he came back to his alma mater, Good was originally at CitiFinancial for 17 years. As a district manager, Good managed 10 branches with 60 employees and $40 million in assets, generating $3.7 million in net profit in his final year, according to his website.
Good, like Gade, said that this election is the most important election of our lifetime.
“The stakes just keep getting higher, and the different vision for our country couldn’t be clearer,” he said, claiming how the Democrats want to “reimagine” the country the way the founding fathers intended it to.
Good then praised President Donald Trump’s economy, saying that he helped move 5.6 million people off food stamps and 2.4 million out of poverty, with 1.4 million of them being children.
“Those lives matter,” Good said.
He said the president’s policy of lowering taxes on “almost” all Americans and businesses and bringing manufacturing jobs back has helped unemployment reach historic lows, particularly in the minority community.
The pandemic has made quite the hit on the economy, but Good said in the last four months, almost 11 million jobs have been added, which is the greatest four month stretch of adding jobs in the history of the U.S.
“We’re going to keep the Trump economy,” Good said as he was met with rounds of applause. “Because the president’s economic policy works.”
Good also slammed the Green New Deal, which he said presidential candidate Joe Biden and Webb have endorsed. The Green New Deal could cost up to $93 trillion, which Good said will cost 10 million jobs, radically increase energy prices, gas and oil prices. He said it will “drastically change our lives” and they are going to remain energy independent.
Good then went after his opponent Webb, claiming the ads you see about him are “all unequivocally lies.” Good said he has never advocated for eliminating pre-existing conditions and has never hinted at it. He also said he doesn’t know any Republican who wants to take away pre-existing conditions. Good then said that they have to do a better job at not having people dependent on employment to keep coverage for their pre-existing condition.
“You can’t worry about changing your job, changing your health care, and losing the coverage that you need for pre-existing conditions. Of course, we are all for that,” he said.
He then followed it by saying that he rejects the single-payer system and total government takeover of insurance and health care, but they want to reform health care and have more competition.
When it comes to immigration, Good said the Democrats are for open-border, sanctuary cities and all the rights and privileges of citizenship to any resident who is here legally and illegally. He praised Trump for being tough on illegal immigration, stating he was right to secure the borders.
“It’s a national security issue,” Good said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has put a damper on public schools in regard to teaching and have left many households taking the home-schooled route. Good addressed education stating that he wants parents in charge of their school’s education, and they want school choice. He also said he wants support for home-schooled and private-schooled families.
“We want parents in charge of their education; we don’t want Washington, D.C., in charge of education,” he said. “We want the dollars to follow the children.”
The one topic that Good received a well-rounded applause on was when he mentioned the Second Amendment rights to bear arms. He then followed by saying the Democratic Party have allowed violence, rioting, looting, attacking on innocent civilians and the destruction of property in our cities and other areas.
“The Democratic Party will not confront that, almost celebrates that, and calls it peaceful protest,” Good said. “That same party wants to defund the police.”
Good’s campaign actually ran an ad on Webb with him saying he supports defunding the police.
“So those calls to defund the police, again, we need to use that language and we need to use it appropriately because those calls to defund the police, that’s not coming from nowhere. That’s coming from a deeply rooted sense that hey, all of this extra spending on police is actually part of the problem on policing and over-policing,” Webb said in the interview.
Webb claims that quote was used out of context, according to reports.
Good said he will be tough and fight for the Second Amendment rights to defend themselves and to make sure the police are capable of protecting their communities.
He also said he will fight for religious freedoms, which he claims are under assault.
“The government has no constitutional authority over religion,” Good said. “It says in the First Amendment: Shall make no laws prohibiting the free exercise thereof. They have no right to tell us when to worship, how to worship, where we worship. The great thing about this country is we are protected with the right to believe how you want to believe or not to believe.”
Good, who says he is a “born-again Christian,” says he stands with everyone with different beliefs because he stands on the Constitution that protects the rights of everyone to believe how they want to believe.
“That’s what’s unique about America,” Good said as he was met with lots of cheers and applause. “We protect that right, people.”
Good also went after Planned Parenthood, which he claims is an “abortion factory” that provides the biggest rate of abortions in the country. However, according to plannedparenthood.org, the site claims that only 3 percent of Planned Parenthood health services are abortion related.
Good then praised Amy Coney Barrett, who is Trump’s appointee for the Supreme Court to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg. He said that it’s refreshing to have somebody be nominated who says that they love the United States of America and love the U.S. Constitution.
Good wasn’t done giving compliments about Trump either, saying he has been strong and fighting for American values.
“God has gifted him with a spine and a resolve and a strength to stand alone. We need more people in Congress who will have his back and stand with him unashamedly, unapologetically, as he puts America first, American workers first, and you the people first as the Constitution intended,” Good said.
The general election is scheduled for Nov. 3.
