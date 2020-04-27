William Martin and Pam Chitwood

William Martin is shown helping Pam Chitwood unload the Feed American truck at Heavenly Manna. 

 Contributed

Members of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office are attempting to assist several county nonprofits by providing manpower. Last week, Deputy William Martin is shown helping Pam Chitwood unload the Feed American truck at Heavenly Manna. Sgt. Anthony Hodges, Deputy Chad Huston and Sgt. Megan Patterson (not pictured) were all at the truck getting another armful to bring in. “Working together during this virus issue, our deputies are trying to see to it our nonprofits can continue their mission. These agencies need assistance, and we provide help when we can,” Sgt. Patterson said.

