The Bedford branch of Farm Credit of the Virginias (FCV), a customer-owned financial cooperative with a 100-year legacy of support for rural communities and agriculture, announced they have paid approximately $1 million in cash to their customer-owners in the form of a patronage dividend.
As a benefit of its customer-owned framework, FCV distributes a portion of its profits to its borrowers on an annual basis. Due to the association’s strong financial performance in 2019, the board voted to issue $35 million in cash dividends across FCV’s entire Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland footprint this season. Since 2001, FCV has paid more than $318 million in patronage dividends to its customer-owners.
“We’re proud to be one of the few financial institutions that reward our customer for their loyalty in the form of a cash dividend. In addition to offsetting the cost of borrowing, sharing our profits with our customer-owners is our personal and tangible thanks for entrusting us with their business. It is one of the many benefits of borrowing from a cooperative that you own,” shared Brad Cornelius, CEO.
Cornelius continued, “This year, in particular, we were pleased to distribute funds to our customer-owners facing disruptions and financial hardships due to the pandemic. We are committed to being here for agriculture and our rural communities when they need us, in good times and bad. This patronage payment is our way of showing it.”
To discover more about being a customer-owner, visit the FCV website at www.farmcreditofvirginias.com or call 1-800-919-FARM (3276). The Bedford Branch is located at 1356-B American Way Court, Bedford.
Farm Credit of the Virginias provides more than $1.8 billion dollars in financing to more than 11,000 farmers, agribusinesses and rural homeowners throughout Virginia, West Virginia and western Maryland. Farm Credit is a cooperative capitalized largely through investments made by farmers, ranchers and the rural homeowners and businesses that borrow from them. As part of a nationwide network, they are the largest single provider of agricultural credit in the United States and have been for over 100 years.
