The Franklin County Sheriff's Office advises those operating watercraft to be more attentive to No Wake Zones after the area's heavy rains.
"Always important to slowly navigate through No Wake Zones, but after all the rain we have experienced, causing wakes can be more dangerous and hazardous to property owners. Many docks are either under or almost under water this morning," said Sgt. Megan Patterson. "Please be courteous and proceed very slowly inside No Wake Zones."
