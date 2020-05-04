More residents are out walking now than before, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Not only are folks enjoying the outdoor areas, but pedestrian activities have increased as more people are trying to get outside more.
The sheriff’s office, in partnership with Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), are reminding motorists to be extra alert.
Pedestrians also need to be aware when out walking. The following are tips from the Virginia DMV.
When walking, pedestrians should be predictable, follow the rules of the road and obey signs and signals. They should cross at crosswalks or intersections — where drivers expect pedestrians.
While crossing, pedestrians are advised to look for cars in all directions, including those turning left or right, and make eye contact with turning drivers before proceeding when possible. Turning vehicles can be especially dangerous at intersections.
If there is no crosswalk or intersection, pedestrians should go to a well-lit area with the best view of traffic, wait until there is enough time to cross safely, and continue to watch for traffic while crossing.
Also, avoid walking while impaired, which can make it harder to pay attention to surroundings. An impaired person may inadvertently walk in front of traffic.
To stay safe, pedestrians need to work together with all road users, which means using crosswalks and obeying signs and signals, while motorists need to slow down, especially in areas with high-pedestrian traffic.
Pedestrians should:
• Plan a route with safe crossings
• Avoid distractions, alcohol and drugs, and be alert
• Dress to be seen, but never assume drivers see them
• Wear reflective clothing, and carry a blinking light or flashlight at night
• Walk on sidewalks facing traffic
• If there’s no sidewalk, walk facing traffic and as far from traffic as possible
• Watch for cars backing up, especially in parking lots and driveways
