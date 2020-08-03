The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) continues to reopen customer service centers for specific services by appointment only.
Another five locations, including one in Rocky Mount, reopened Aug. 3, which will add approximately 550 appointment opportunities each day.
The Rocky Mount location is at 305 Tanyard Road and open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
For a complete list of customer service centers and DMV Connect visits open to the public, visit dmvNOW.com.
DMV states that it is working to equip and safely reopen offices as quickly as possible. Three months of appointments slots are available at any time on the calendar. Each day, throughout the day, additional appointments are added to the end of the available 90-day period. Customers are encouraged to check back regularly to view the updated availability as locations reopen and appointments are added daily.
Road skills testing appointment opportunities also are now available to those eligible. Two months of appointment slots are currently available on the calendar, and additional appointments are added daily. Customers must first pass a knowledge exam before they are eligible to take the road skills test. Additionally, those under age 18 must complete a state-approved driver education program, rather than taking a road skills test at DMV. For more information, visit dmvNOW.com/skillstest.
Reopened DMV offices are providing specific services that generally require an in-person visit. These transactions include original driver’s licenses and identification cards, original titles, original vehicle registrations, disabled parking permits and vital records. If a transaction can be conducted by another method, such as online or by mail, customers should use that method.
For a complete list of appointment services currently available, visit dmvNOW.com/appt.
DMV is reopening offices across the Commonwealth as it is able to put appropriate precautions in place. The phased reopening plan balances DMV’s service mission with the need to protect the health and wellbeing of customers and employees by enacting social distancing protocols and other best practices recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Virginia Department of Health. In an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19, per Executive Order Sixty-Three, the Commonwealth of Virginia will require Virginians to wear face coverings in public indoor settings.
As DMV reopens more offices across the Commonwealth, customers with expiring credentials have been assisted by an executive directive put in place by Gov. Ralph Northam that extends the validity of some driver’s licenses, identification cards and vehicle registrations.
The validity of driver’s licenses and identification cards that were due to expire on or before July 31 was extended for an additional 90 days, not to exceed Oct. 31. This extension is in addition to the prior extension of up to 90 days not to exceed Aug. 31.
This means that a customer whose credential expired between March 15 and April 30 will have an additional 90 days added to the prior 90 days, effectively 180 days, beyond the expiration date to renew. Those with credentials expiring between May 1 and July 31 will have up to 180 days beyond the expiration date, not to exceed October 31, 2020. If a credential expires after July 31, it must be renewed before its expiration date. Vehicle registrations expiring March-July are extended for up to 180 days, not to exceed Oct. 31. In addition, the federal enforcement date for REAL IDs was moved to Oct. 1, 2021.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.