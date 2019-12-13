A Winter Weather Advisory was released for the Smith Mountain Lake area at 7:09 a.m. this morning by the National Weather Service.
Freezing rain is expected this morning. The advisory remains in effect until 3 p.m.
Ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch is expected, with higher ice amounts along the Blue Ridge. Travel will be hazardous, and isolated power outages and tree damage are expected.
Bridges, overpasses, untreated roads, sidewalks and lesser used secondary roads will be slippery. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use extra caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.
