The Moneta Lions Club has slowly been getting back into the swing of things lately, following the recommended guidelines issued due to the coronavirus pandemic.
During its most recent club meeting, it had Virginia Lions District 24C, Region 1, Zone 1, Chairperson Lion Andre’ Peery, a member of the Roanoke Valley Breakfast Club, as the guest speaker.
Peery addressed the Moneta Lions on behalf of Lion Jean Cook, governor of Virginia Lions District 24C. Peery’s topics of discussion were membership and virtual learning, referring to the many online Club Officer Training Programs now available to all Lions wishing to advance themselves within the Lions Organization or just obtain a better understanding of the responsibilities of each of the positions.
The Moneta Lions Club meets the first and third Thursday of every month at the Moneta Rescue Squad Building located at 12646 N. Old Moneta Road in Moneta.
For additional information about the club or to join one of the dinner meetings, contact Lion Bart Matthies at 540-297-4549, or send an email to monetalionsclub@gmail.com.
