For more than 40 years, Cool Branch Volunteer Rescue Squad (CBVRS) in Penhook has conducted a truck raffle as its main fundraiser to help pay for rescue equipment.
Tickets for this year’s truck raffle are now on sale for $100 each, and sales will continue until the drawing on Sept. 12, or until all tickets are sold. There are only 450 tickets, and they typically sell out every year.
Tickets may be purchased by contacting the Rescue Squad Captain, Scottie Adams, at (434) 927-5050 or one of the other squad members at (703) 927-3718.
The truck for this year’s raffle is a 2020 Toyota Tacoma 4X4, Access Cab, and, as always, has been purchased through Danville Toyota, which made this event possible.
The sales will culminate with the raffle and dinner on Sept. 12 at the CBVRS building off Smith Mountain Road in Penhook. The ticket pays for dinner and chances for other prizes; however, the winner does not have to be present to win.
Dinner will be served at 5 p.m., and the raffle will begin about 7 p.m. The raffle is a reverse-raffle, with the winner being the last ticket drawn. The winner’s name will be drawn around 9:30 p.m.
Cool Branch Volunteer Rescue Squad serves both Pittsylvania County and Franklin County communities. While it receives some funding from both counties, the majority of its financial support comes through the squad’s own fund-raisers. The rescue squad has just purchased a new ambulance — so this year’s fundraisers are critical to paying for this new item — which will provide reliable response and patient transport for the community for many years.
Cool Branch Volunteer Rescue Squad is always looking for personnel who are interested in serving their community in Pittsylvania and Franklin counties. For further information or to become a volunteer, contact Capt. Scottie Adams at sq13@pittgov.org.
