Two “Get Out the Vote Drives” (or voter registration drives) were set in anticipation of the upcoming election in November.
One was held on Saturday, Aug. 15, and another will be held on Saturday, Aug. 22.
“It is important that everyone be registered to vote and make his or her voice heard,” a press release about the drives stated.
Trained volunteers will:
• Help register people to vote.
• Help seniors and others with absentee ballot application forms.
• Offer information and forms regarding Restoration of Rights.
The first drive was held outside at Otterville Baptist Church, located at 1184 Otterville Road, Bedford, on Saturday from noon until 3 p.m. Otterville Baptist Church offered to be the host church for this event.
The following churches were invited to participate: Otterville, Antioch Missionary, Coleman Falls, Sharon Missionary, Antioch Peaksville, Holcomb Rock, Western Light, Reed Creek, Poplar Spring, Altha Spring and Mt. Rock Church.
The second drive will be held outside at St John’s Baptist Church this Saturday from 10 a.m-1 p.m. Any person interested in participating must wear a mask and maintain six feet of social distancing.
St. John’s Baptist Church is located at 11080 East Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Forest. St John’s Baptist Church offered to be the host church for this event.
The following churches are invited to participate: St. John’s Baptist, Faith Redemption, First Baptist in Goode, Forest Level Baptist, Mt. Zion Baptist in Goode, Oak Grove Baptist, St. Paul’s Baptist and Zion Hill Baptist Church.
For further information, contact: Karen Nuzzo at (540) 586-6319 or Sandra Nelms Ludwig at (540) 874-4723.
