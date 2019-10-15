On Tuesday morning, a collision that resulted in a vehicle pileup occurred on Route 24 in Bedford, where the highway intersects with Sandy Level Road. The wreck caused authorities to have to block the road and send traffic on a detour while rescuers responded to the accident.
featured
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.