Co-owner of the Virginia Dare Cruise & Marina, Garrett Meyer, has always wanted to do a casino-themed cruise for a while. He finally got to experience it this past weekend.
After having successful theme cruises such as “Dare to be Beautiful” with Jessica Bohn Bishop and the “Painting Cruise” with Lisa Floyd, the Virginia Dare decided to keep their streak going by trying something different.
“I’ve always wanted to do this,” Meyer said while on the cruise.
Meyer credited Lorie Stuckey, who does marketing for the Virginia Dare, for being the one to put this cruise together.
Stuckey said she called Triple A in Roanoke to get the equipment, and they picked a date.
“We just rolled with it,” she said.
Stuckey then tried to get donations for a charity that the cruise was sponsoring, which was the St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Tennessee.
A portion of the ticket sales, all of raffles tickets, and all of extra poker chips that were bought will go to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Tennessee to honor Bedford’s Hope Mullins, who is now cancer free after going through treatment at the hospital.
Nora Barker of Farmhouse Catering prepped the food for the cruise.
“We gave her price point, and she came up with some amazing appetizers,” she said. “We’ll be using her again.”
To say the night was successful is an understatement. Games features were the Craps dice game, Roulette and Blackjack. They were big hits throughout the night, as passengers on the cruise smiled and laughed as they gathered around the tables to throw down their poker chips.
Some of the laughter included passengers pressing their luck on the Roulette wheel and coming up one number shy or passengers who pressed their luck on Blackjack but regret not staying put with what they had. The night featured lots of encouragement and competitive fun.
Stuckey said this was a cruise that she wasn’t going to forget anytime soon. She added that it ranks as one of the best she has been a part of during her time at the Virginia Dare, stating that everyone was full of energy and excitement.
The Virginia Dare is planning to do this type of cruise monthly, potentially into the winter, according to Stuckey. She said the boat is heated, so they can have people inside at the bottom to gamble and have a good time.
