A Penhook woman and her three-month old child were found dead Sunday.
The woman was identified as Amelia Pickeral, 29, of Penhook.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene at the 1800 block of Ramsey Memorial Road in Penhook after the family found Pickeral and her baby in the bedroom of the residence.
The bodies have been sent to the Medical Examiner office for an autopsy. The cause of death is unknown at this time, and the case is still under investigation.
This article will be updated when more information is available.
