100+ Women Who Care - SML (100+ WWC-SML) has contributed more than $135,000 to the SML community since the fall of 2016. Although the organization normally supports one charity collectively, during the pandemic, each member is sending $100 to a local charity of her choice.
“We invite all people who care about SML to join with us and expand this impact,” the organization stated. “Please consider making a $100 donation to a charity of your choice.”
100+ WWC-SML’s motto is: “We care. We give. We make a difference.”
There are many charities serving the SML area. These are the ones that 100+ WWC-SML has voted to support with collective donations thus far: C.A.T.S., Food For Kids, Free Clinic of Franklin County, Henry Fork Service Center, Lake Christian Ministries, Perinatal Education Center, SML Good Neighbors, SML Marine Volunteer Fire & Rescue, Southern VA Child Advocacy Center, S.T.E.P. and Stepping Stone Mission.
“Our aim is simply to encourage others to support local charities in the same way that many are supporting local restaurants and retailers,” 100+ WWC-SML stated. “You don’t need to be a 100+ WWC-SML member to make an impact, but we do welcome any women who care to join. If you are a man, kid or family who cares, we can help you launch your own chapter.”
