Paintings from 16-year-old Daniel Terry are on display at the Moneta/Smith Mountain Lake Library until Aug. 29 in the MOarts Gallery Display Case.
Terry is new to the world of painting. The teen artist started painting in mid-March of this year and was inspired to start painting by Bob Ross, an icon of painting.
Terry started watching Bob Ross re-runs on television during the start of the coronavirus pandemic and turned what could have been a dark time into one of positivity and creative exploration.
Since March, the artist has watched more Bob Ross episodes as well as other artists creating their work and has borrowed books from the library to learn new techniques and perspectives. Inspiration for his own works comes from watching Bob Ross and other artists create their paintings and from taking photographs of the world around himself.
Terry uses that inspiration to freehand paint his works. He chooses not sketch his design on the canvas first, but rather paints with no pre-formed plan in place. He finds joy in painting, and has fun doing it. He believes that art is really the only thing that is truly creative and personalized, that anyone can do anything he or she can imagine.
“He enjoys painting the way he does because he is not on a timetable,” a press release from the Moneta/Smith Mountain Lake Library stated. “There is no boss telling him what to do, and he can take as much time painting a picture as he wants. He enjoys using acrylics because most mistakes or accidents can be easily corrected.”
Although Terry is new to painting, he is experienced in the creative arts. He not only paints, he also plays guitar and drums. When he is not doing those activities, he enjoys watching movies with his family and reading books.
“His immediate goal is to improve his painting skills while having fun doing so,” the Moneta/Smith Mountain Lake Library stated. “When he is ready, his dream project is to create a mind blowing Northern Lights picture. In the meantime, he has created some truly beautiful pieces while learning the ins and outs of painting.”
His paintings in the MOarts Gallery Display Case may be viewed during regular library hours. Call (540) 425-7004 for more information.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.