In the late evening hours Monday, Andy Turner, a candidate for commissioner of revenue in Franklin County, placed a picture of the Franklin County Courthouse on the front window of his campaign headquarters located in downtown Rocky Mount and proceeded to stage re-created scarecrows that once stood in front of the courthouse.
The Franklin County Courthouse had removed the scarecrows depicting a fictitious judge commencing sentence on a fictitious bootlegger from public grounds. According to Turner’s campaign, a public outcry has taken place on social media for it to be put back up and scores of citizens have asked for another location to put the scarecrows back up.
“Andy Turner, candidate for commissioner of revenue, listened to the citizens and re-created the pictorial in front of his campaign headquarters located at 377 Franklin Street in downtown Rocky Mount for folks to enjoy,” his campaign stated.
-For more information, see the Oct. 23 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.