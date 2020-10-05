Bedford County Administrator Robert Hiss recently announced Jordan Mitchell as Bedford County’s new director of community development.
Mitchell was the interim director for the past eight months and has worked in the department as a planner for 12 years. He will oversee a department that has four divisions consisting of planning, building code enforcement, natural resources code enforcement and geographic information systems.
Mitchell earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from Virginia Tech with Minors in Environmental Policy and Planning as well as Environmental Science. He also received an Associate’s Degree in General Studies from Central Virginia Community College and is a certified zoning official through the Virginia Association of Zoning Officials.
“I am honored to have been chosen as the new Director of Community Development,” Mitchell stated upon accepting this role. “Bedford County’s Comprehensive Plan vision is ‘a better community, built one generation at a time,’ and I look forward to working to achieve this vision with community input and collaboration from all stakeholders. I will bring an honest and consistent approach to the position.”
“Jordan brings a long-time commitment to Bedford County both personally and professionally,” Robert Hiss stated. “He has a well-balanced approach to the regulatory functions of his department and is dedicated to seeing the County thrive in a well-planned methodology. He possesses an outstanding ability to communicate with a wide variety of people that will serve the County well. I look forward to him joining our leadership team and facilitating important initiatives for Bedford County.”
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.