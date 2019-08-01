This past weekend the Skelton 4-H Education Conference Center played host to the 2019 Mission Encounter program. Put on in partnership and through connectional ministries, the Virginia Conference Board of Justice and Missional Ministries and the United Methodist Women held the event to provide an opportunity for mission study and spiritual growth.
“Our people that attend will take this information back to their home churches in their home district,” event organizer Marilyn Blagg said. “We want them to spread the word of what they learned here this weekend.”
People came from different churches in all different areas to participate in the event, and according to Blagg, this is the second year the 4-H Center has hosted the event. Mission Encounter has been an annual event for decades however.
“This is a lovely facility and the food is excellent,” Blagg said. “They are so accommodating to us to let us use the space and it takes this much space for us too.”
-For more information, see the July 31 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.